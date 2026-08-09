The life and mystique of Tim Curry In 50 years on screen, Tim Curry, star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue" and "It," has played roles campy, comical, and menacingly sinister, yet his most inscrutable role is still Tim Curry. The actor talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his memoir "Vagabond" (which is decidedly not a Hollywood tell-all); the stroke he suffered in 2012, and learning how to speak again; and why he never sought to curry stardom. (Originally broadcast Oct. 19, 2025.)