The journey of rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll The artist known as Jelly Roll is a 39-year-old former rapper whose songs tell of the troubled life he used to lead. He's now one of the biggest names in country music, with two Grammy nominations this year. With correspondent Kelefa Sanneh, we go with Jelly Roll to one of the jail cells he lived in, where he wrote songs and hatched his plans to make it in music—eventually finding himself on the "holy ground" of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. (This story was originally broadcast on January 7, 2024.)