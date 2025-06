The Ivy League Murder | Post Mortem Watch "The Ivy League Murder" and then catch up with "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and producer Murray Weiss on "Post Mortem" as they discuss the murder of Kevin Jiang, a newly engaged Yale grad student who was gunned down by an unknown attacker in February 2021. They discuss how investigators discovered the unusual connection between Kevin and the killer, Qinxuan Pan, and the interstate manhunt to find Pan when he fled authorities.