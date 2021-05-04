Live

The Guns of Chicago

4,331 people were injured in gun violence incidents in 2016, up dramatically from the year before. Adriana Diaz looks into Chicago's gun crisis for "CBSN: On Assignment" and meets people who feel they can never risk leaving home without one.
