The future of the filibuster on Capitol Hill There's a push on Capitol Hill to ensure all Americans have their voices heard through the "For the People Act." But the legislation is facing a filibuster in the Senate, something that could potentially kill the bill. That has some Democrats calling for an end to the political move to help pass more legislation. Nikki Battiste spoke with Michael Wines, a national correspondent for The New York Times, about the future of the filibuster.