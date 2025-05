The Footprint | Post Mortem Watch "The Footprint" and then join "48 Hours" host Anne-Marie Green and correspondent Erin Moriarty on "Post Mortem" as they discuss the cold case murder of Jeanie Childs, who was stabbed to death in 1993. Almost three decades later, her killer was finally convicted. They discuss the investigative genetic genealogy that led authorities to Jerry Westrom, a local businessman and father of three, and the bloody footprints left at the crime scene that were pivotal at trial.