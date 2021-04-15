Live

The FBI can now hack into encrypted smartphones

After Apple refused to help the FBI unlock the information in the iPhone of the San Bernardino shooter, the feds hired a third-party source to help them do it. Nick Thompson from the NewYorker.com discusses the next steps in the FBI, Apple feud.
