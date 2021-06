The Dish: Rich Melman on the secret to "Lettuce Entertain You" dining group’s success Rich Melman opened his first venue, Chicago's R.J. Grunts, 50 years ago. Since then, his "Lettuce Entertain You" dining group has expanded to 60 brands and 130 restaurants across more than a dozen states. Dana Jacobson sits down with Melman to discuss the secrets of his company's success.