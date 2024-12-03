Watch CBS News

"The Dish: Recipe": Shortcut profiterole

In "The Dish: Recipe," Priya Krishna teams up with an 8-year-old sous chef to demonstrate her 10-minute "shortcut profiteroles" from her new kids' cookbook, "Priya's Kitchen Adventures." The recipe uses sweet rolls instead of traditional pastry.
