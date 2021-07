The Dish: Pitmaster Rodney Scott on new restaurant and new book Famed pitmaster Rodney Scott is already the recipient of the prestigious James Beard Award. This year he was announced as an inductee into the Barbecue Hall of Fame, and he's just out with a new book, "Rodney Scott's World of Barbecue." He's got a restaurant in Birmingham, just opened one in Atlanta, and Jamie Wax caught up with him at the place where it all began.