The Dish: New York chef Marco Canora This year's James Beard Award winner for the best chef in New York City was Marco Canora who grew up in the nearby Hudson Valley. His Italian-born mother's cooking provided his first inspiration. He opened the Italian-influenced Hearth in the East Village and later added Brodo, credited with launching a national craze for bone broths, and Zadie's Oyster Room. Canora joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey.