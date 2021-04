The Dish: Kalaya Thai Kitchen's take on traditional Thai dishes Thai restaurant "Kalaya" was opened by a former flight attendant, Nok Sunturanon, after she wanted to change the widespread perception of Thai food as quick and easy takeout. Kalaya's focus on fine fining has helped the restaurant top "Esquire's" list of the Best New Restaurants of 2020. Jeff Glor sat down with Sunturanon for "The Dish."