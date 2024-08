The Dish: Easy-to-make cocktail transports you to Italian coast "The Dish" features a lemon-flavored cocktail with a beach vibe that will transport you to the beautiful Italian coast. The recipe is from J.M. Hirsch, editorial director at Milk Street multimedia group and author of "Freezer Door Cocktails." The ingredients you need for this recipe are blanco tequila, limoncello, coconut oil and agave or simple syrup.