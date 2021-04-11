The Dish: "Chopped" celebrity chef Marc Murphy shares recipes Marc Murphy was born a world traveler. He was the son of a U.S. diplomat and by the time he was 12 years old, he had already lived in Milan, Paris, Rome, and Washington D.C. Through it all, the one constant was food. He is now one of the top chefs and restaurantures in the country. His widely popular restaurants include Landmarc, Ditch Plains, Kingside, and the newly opened Grey Salt as well as a catering company, Benchmarc Events. He has recently written his first cookbook -- "Season with Authority: Confident Home Cooking.” Marc Murphy joins “CBS This Morning.”