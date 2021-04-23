Live

The Dish: Chef Tariq Hanna

Born and raised in Nigeria, Tariq Hanna attended school in England, then moved to the U.S. to become an architect. Instead, he discovered a passion for pastries. His first venture was a popular pastry and catering shop in the Detroit suburbs, and in 2007, he created "Sucré," a unique pastry spot in New Orleans. Just last year, Hanna also opened a full-service New American restaurant, "Salon Restaurant by Sucré." He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey and some signature dishes.
