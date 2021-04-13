Live

The Dish: Chef Michael Schlow

Chef Michael Schlow was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. A jock who played sports, he traded in a baseball scholarship and a 92-mile-per-hour fastball for culinary school. It's a decision that's clearly paid off. He now has a restaurant empire that spans coast to coast -- including Alta Strada, Tico and The Riggsby -- and his ninth restaurant is slated to open in March. Schlow is also the author of "It's About Time, Great Recipes for Everyday Life." Food and Wine Magazine named him a "best new chef," and the James Bond Foundation awarded him "Best Chef: Northeast." Schlow joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share his favorite dishes and discuss his career.
