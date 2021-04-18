The Dish: Chef Louis Tikaram

Live

Chef Louis Tikaram was raised on a farm in Southeastern Australia. His family came from Fiji and he spent time in the kitchen with his grandmother, later living in Fiji itself. After culinary school in Sydney, he worked in some of the city's top-rated European and Asian restaurants. Now, he's executive chef of one of the hottest destinations in Hollywood, "E.P. & L.P.," combining fresh California ingredients with an eclectic Pacific-Asian cooking style. Tikaram joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature dishes.
