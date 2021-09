The Dish: Chef Ashley Christensen on how her North Carolina roots inspired her culinary career Chef Ashley Christensen was born and raised in the state and grew up in a food-loving family. But she didn't know she'd make her cooking her career until her first culinary job at 21 years old. Since then, she's opened six acclaimed restaurants and, with her wife and business partner, is a co-author of two cookbooks including their latest, "It's Always Freezer Season." Jamie Wax reports.