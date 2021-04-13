The Dish: Chef Andrew Carmellini Chef Andrew Carmellini got his start cooking at a local Italian restaurant in his Ohio hometown at the age of 14. He traveled the world cooking and learning from the best, but when the time came to start his own restaurant, he settled in New York. He is one of the most prolific restaurateurs in the country with nine restaurants and bars including Lafayette, The Dutch and Locanda Verde. His long list of accomplishments include two James Beard awards and two award-winning cookbooks. Carmellini joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story.