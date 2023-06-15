Watch CBS News

The dads of CBS News discuss fatherhood

Ahead of Father's Day, "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Tony Dokoupil – a father of four – moderates a discussion with fellow CBS News dads and correspondents Steve Hartman, Dr. Jon LaPook, Ramy Inocencio and Chris Livesay.
