The Climate Election: Grocery inflation explained $15 for a pound of coffee? Groceries have been particularly expensive lately with inflation helping drive up the cost of nutritional staples 25% since 2019. But there's a root problem with the surge in grocery costs that's attacking food right at the source. CBS Los Angeles meteorologist Marina Jurica explains what to know about the rising costs of groceries as we get closer to Election Day and what Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have planned to address it.