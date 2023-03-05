The CHIPS Act: Made in America, again In today's wired world, chips power more than just computers. Cars, appliances, even toys rely on tiny silicon semiconductors, the vast majority of which are made in Taiwan. Supply chain disruptions caused by natural disasters or geopolitics could put America's chip supply in jeopardy – and its whole economy at risk. The $280 billion CHIPS Act aims to rebuild America's critical technology infrastructure, including the subsidizing of chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how Silicon Valley is partnering with the government to ensure our country's technological leadership, and why not everyone is happy about it.