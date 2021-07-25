Live

The Case Against Mary Katherine Higdon

A young woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend. Police say she confessed to murder – but there’s no audio to prove it. What will the jury decide? CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports for "48 Hours."
