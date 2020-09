The Barber Collective teams up with Squire to take services outdoors After almost six months, barbershops and hair salons are now permitted to operate outdoors in San Francisco. That's why the SoMa StrEat Food Park is opening its grounds to The Barber Collective, a brainchild of Chris Diez and Carlos Muela. They're teaming up with the tech platform Squire to make the process as contactless as possible.