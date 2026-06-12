The Au Pair Affair: Banfield Sentenced to Life | Case by Case On Friday, June 5, Brendan Banfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole for orchestrating an elaborate plot to murder his wife, Christine Banfield, while carrying on an affair with the family's au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães. The scheme involved luring an unsuspecting man, Joseph Ryan, to the Banfield home and attempting to frame him for the crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" producer Michelle Sigona share the most passionate moments from victim impact statements. You'll also hear from Brendan Banfield in court as he maintained his innocence.