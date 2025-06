The allure of Indy car racing Legendary comedian and talk show host David Letterman is also co-owner of an Indy Car team, and since 1996, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing has won the Indianapolis 500 twice. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Letterman, along with drivers Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward, and racing great Mario Andretti, about the attraction of the sport; the dream of winning the Indy 500; and how the popularity of Indy Car racing is accelerating.