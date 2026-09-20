The addiction of online sports gambling: "Like crack in the '80s" The money legally wagered on sports gambling has surged to $167 billion a year since it was legalized beyond Nevada in 2018. But data show, in states where online gambling has been made legal, bankruptcies and credit card delinquencies go up 25%. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks to a gambler who wagers his annual income; and examines how the online betting platforms FanDuel and DraftKings – now the subjects of lawsuits regarding their design – interact with their customers.