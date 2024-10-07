Watch CBS News

The 2024 Democratic Ticket | Monday on 60 Minutes

With just 29 days until Election Day, Bill Whitaker joins the Democratic ticket on the campaign trail for interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Monday, on 60 Minutes' election special.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.