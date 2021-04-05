"Thank you, America:" CBSN Special

Live

Steve Hartman goes on "On The Road" to share the story of U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Kuch. Kuch was 8 when he was torn away from his family during a civil war in Sudan. He later joined the U.S. Army to say "thank you" to America.
