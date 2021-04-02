Live

Texas wineries pour ingenuity into wild west

When you think American wines, your taste buds might expect something from Napa or Sonoma, but it might be time to raise a glass to Texas. Manuel Bojorquez reports on winemakers in the Lone Star State.
