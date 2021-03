Texas power company files for bankruptcy after racking up $2.1 billion bill during winter storm One of the largest energy providers in Texas filed for bankruptcy on Monday. It comes after more than 4 million residents lost power during last month's historic winter freeze. Politico reporter Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on recovery efforts there. They also discuss President Biden's virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.