Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 as mask debate heats up in Texas and Florida Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. His office says he is fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms. His diagnosis comes as school districts in Texas and Florida are defying their governors' bans on mask mandates in schools. CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede and Politico's Texas correspondent Renuka Rayasam join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more.