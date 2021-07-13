Texas Democrats discuss voting rights with top White House officials after fleeing state Democratic lawmakers from Texas are trying to block a pair of restrictive voting bills by fleeing the state during a special legislative session. On Tuesday, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss voting rights. Politico reporter Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN’s "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why the lawmakers had to leave the state and what they could face once they return.