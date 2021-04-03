Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas biker gang members facing murder charges

Some 170 bikers are being held in a Waco, Texas jail -- each on $1 million bail. They are charged with organizing crime linked to capital murder for the shootout in a Waco restaurant Sunday. Vicente Arenas reports.
