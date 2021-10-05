CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Emhoff rushed out of high school event over bomb threat
Service members forced to "play God" amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal
Amid diplomacy blitz, Russia says troops to leave Belarus after drills
Amazon doubles salary cap to $350,000 for corporate workers
McConnell, GOP senators criticize RNC for censuring Cheney, Kinzinger
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate
Supreme Court search highlights calls for educational diversity on the bench
Suspect from deadly Washington grocery store shooting caught
U.K. politician mobbed after PM falsely accuses him of shielding pedophile
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
Testing ingestion of tags - 639
testing pls ignore retranscoded on 09/15/2021
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On