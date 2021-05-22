Tensions remain high after Israel and Hamas cease-fire Tensions still remain high in the Middle East, despite Israel and Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire after more than 10 days of violence. Palestinians clashed with Israeli police outside a mosque in Jerusalem Friday. But the cease-fire is still holding, ending a nearly two-week conflict that saw Israel and Hamas use airstrikes and fire rockets at each other. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest from Gaza. Then, Dov Waxman, professor and Gilbert Foundation Chair in Israel Studies at UCLA, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.