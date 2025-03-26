Tense moments at House Intelligence Committee hearing as Signal group texts controversy grows Lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee grilled Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe about the Signal group texts that may have contained classified information. The details of the chat chain where revealed by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg after National Security Adviser Mike Waltz apparently mistakenly added him to the conversation about an operation in Yemen. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul reports.