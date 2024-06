Tens of millions suffering through brutal heat wave across Midwest and Northeast Around 80 million Americans in the Midwest and Northeast are still under extreme heat alerts after more than a dozen cities saw record-high temperatures Wednesday. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano has more from Philadelphia, where a heat health emergency has been declared. And Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of energy company Peco, joined CBS News to discuss the heat's effect on electrical power grids.