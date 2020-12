Temporary hold on evictions expires December 31, putting up to 40 million Americans at risk A temporary hold on evictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 expires at the end of December, and 30 to 40 million Americans could be at risk of losing their homes. Analysts estimate renters owe up to $70 billion in back rent, and advocates fear that simply delaying eviction may not be enough. Nancy Cordes reports.