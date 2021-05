Teen and mom could face prison time for allegedly rigging homecoming court A mother-daughter duo in Florida could face up tp 16 years in prison if convicted for allegedly cheating their way to homecoming royalty. Emily Grover and her mom, Laura Carroll, were arrested in March, accused of accessing other students' accounts to cast hundreds of online votes so she could win. Officials announced this week that Grover, who recently turned 18, will be tried as an adult.