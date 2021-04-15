Ted Cruz defends proposal to patrol Muslim communities Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz picked up an important endorsement from his former rival, Jeb Bush. He is also celebrating a win in Utah's caucuses. But Cruz is facing a backlash over his proposal to target Muslim Americans after the Brussels attacks. On Tuesday after the bombings, he said, "We need to empower law enforcement to patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods before they become radicalized." Cruz joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he is proposing the policy.