Ted Cruz defends his results in “very nasty” South Carolina race GOP presidential candidate and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defends his showing in South Carolina, despite losing to front-runner Donald Trump. Cruz says there is “no doubt” that competitors Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio “got very nasty” in their personal attacks on his integrity. Nonetheless, Cruz remains encouraged by his first place victory among young voters in Iowa and South Carolina. The full interview aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on February 21, 2016.