Tea Leoni returns to TV in "Madam Secretary"

Tea Leoni stars in the new CBS drama "Madam Secretary," where she plays a former CIA analyst who is appointed as secretary of state. Leoni joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the show and her career.
