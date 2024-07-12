Talking with Lynnzee Brown, the first woman gymnast to represent Haiti Among the all-star gymnasts at this year's Paris Olympics will be Lynnzee Brown, the first female gymnast to represent Haiti at the games. The University of Denver graduate earned a universality spot given to athletes competing in certain sports for countries that have had eight or fewer athletes in the last two Olympics. Brown and Fritz Reme, chargé d'affaires abroad for the Hatian Gymnastics Federation, joined CBS News to discuss Brown's historic appearance at the Summer Games.