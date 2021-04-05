Live

Watch CBSN Live

Taliban launches attack on Afghan parliament

A car bomb exploded at the parliament building in Kabul as lawmakers were meeting to confirm a new defense minister. After a two-hour battle, seven Taliban militants and two civilians were killed. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.