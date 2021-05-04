Live

Watch CBSN Live

Take an inside look at Metallica's live shows

Join "CBSN: On Assignment" to take a peek inside the live shows for rock legend Metallica. Get an exclusive look backstage during Metallica's massive tours to see the band's dynamic relationship with its fans.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.