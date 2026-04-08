TACO trade: Investors banking on Trump not following through on his threats The Dow surged more than 1,000 points on Wednesday after President Trump backed off his threat to attack Iran and agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Robert Armstrong, U.S. financial commentator for the Financial Times, previously coined the phrase "TACO trade," with TACO standing for "Trump always chickens out," to encapsulate how investors buy low and sell high as markets react to the president's threats and eventual lack of action. Armstrong joined CBS News to discuss.