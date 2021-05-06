Ta-Nehisi Coates on Obama presidency's impact on Trump's election Barack Obama officially became America's first black president in January 2009 at his inauguration. Afterward, the Atlantic's Ta-Nehisi Coates rose to prominence, earning a reputation as one of America's best writers on race. He won awards for his essays, "Fear of a Black President" and "The Case for Reparations." His book, "Between the World and Me," won the National Book Award for nonfiction. Coates joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy."