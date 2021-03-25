Live

Watch CBSN Live

Syrian refugees flee to Turkey amid violence

The airstrikes launched in Syria are the first U.S. military action in that country since a rebellion began there in 2011. Holly Williams reports on how the uprising allowed ISIS to gain strength and sparked a refugee crisis next door in Turkey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.