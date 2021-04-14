Live

Watch CBSN Live

Syrian forces take back the city of Homs

After several years of fighting, the Syrian army was able to take back the city of Homs from opposition fighters. The war is currently in a cease-fire that began on Saturday. Elizabeth Palmer reports from inside Syria.
